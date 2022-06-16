Mick Jagger Gives Covid Update, Says Stones’ Tour To Resume Next Week – The Hamden Journal

UPDATED: Mick Jagger, 78, thanked fans for the well-wishes after revealing last week that he had Covid. The Rolling Stones frontman also announced that he is now “feeling much better and can’t wait to get back on stage next week!”

That’ll be music to the ears of European Stones fans, especially those in Milan where it looks like the band’s tour will resume on June 21.

Jagger’s illness forced the postponement of the band’s June 13 stop in Amsterdam as well as its show Friday in Bern, Switzerland.

“The Amsterdam date has been rescheduled for July 7 and we’ll have news of the new Bern date ASAP,” Jagger wrote today.

By the time the tour resumes in Milan, the rock legend will have had about eight days to recuperate.

Here is Jagger’s full statement posted today:

Thank you all so much for your well wishes and messages the last few days. I’m feeling much better and can’t wait to get back on stage next week! The Amsterdam date has been rescheduled for July 7 and we’ll have news of the new Bern date ASAP. See you soon!

Mick

PREVIOUSLY, June 13 PM: Mick Jagger has Covid, according to a statement posted to the Rolling Stones’ social media accounts today. The 78-year-old rock legend tested positive upon arriving for a show in Amsterdam and is experiencing symptoms.

As a result, tonight’s show in the city was canceled, per the social media posts.

“The show will be rescheduled for a later date. Tickets for tonight’s show will be honored for the rescheduled date. Standby for details,” it reads.

The Stones kicked off their European tour this month to celebrate the band’s 60th anniversary. The next show isn’t until Friday in Bern, Switzerland, so the postponement will give Jagger 4-5 days to recover. If that show, too, is postponed, the tour would resume in Milan, Italy, on the 21st, giving him about 8 days to recuperate.

The singer’s health also prompted show postponements in 2019 when he reportedly had a heart valve replaced.

Here is the band’s full statement:

The Rolling Stones have been forced to call off tonight’s concert in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff Arena, following Mick Jagger testing positive after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium.

The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority.

The show will be rescheduled for a later date. Tickets for tonight’s show will be honored for the rescheduled date. Standby for details.