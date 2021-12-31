Mick Jagger Explains How He Went Unnoticed at North Carolina Bar

Mick Jagger

Despite his colossal celebrity status, Mick Jagger went unnoticed at a Charlotte, North Carolina Bar back in September.

In an interview published Thursday in the Washington Post, the 78-year-old Rolling Stones frontman talked about how he blended in with the crowd at the Thirsty Beaver Saloon in Charlotte.

On September 30, Jagger posted a photo of himself on social media at the North Carolina bar. In the shot, the famous rocker wears a baseball cap and sips from a beer bottle while standing among other patrons.

He captioned the Instagram post, “Out and about last night in Charlotte.”

When asked by the Post about blending in with the crowd unbothered at the Thirsty Beaver Saloon despite his worldwide fame, Jagger pointed out that he was not “in a big, huge limo.”

“There’s hardly anyone there. It’s dark. It’s not like, really grand. I’m not in a big, huge limo. I just walk the block and then just go down there. And I can’t go inside the room because the COVID rules of the tour don’t allow me to go in a saloon. And that’s a promise we made. But I could stand [on the patio] outside the saloon. And I’m far away from the people,” he told the Post.

Jagger and girlfriend Melanie Hamrick celebrated their son Deveraux Octavian Basil’s fifth birthday this month.

Jagger and Hamrick, partners for the last seven years, welcomed Deveraux in 2016.

Jagger also shares children Gabriel, 23, Georgia May, 29, James, 36, and Elizabeth, 37, with model Jerry Hall, Jade, 49, with ex-wife Bianca Jagger, and Karis, 50, with actress Marsha Hunt.