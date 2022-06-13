Mick Jagger, 78, tests positive for Covid; Rolling Stones cancel gig

Mick Jagger has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the Rolling Stones to cancel an upcoming concert in The Netherlands.

The rock legend, 78, announced the health news on Monday, just hours before the band was set to perform a show in Amsterdam.

Jagger arrived for rehearsals at Johan Cruijff Arena on Monday morning and was exhibiting Covid symptoms. A subsequent test revealed that he had come down with the virus.

“The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority,” the band said in a statement posted to Twitter.

The band are currently performing a series of shows across Europe, with their next gig scheduled for June 21 in Milan, Italy.

Jagger has not disclosed what symptoms he is exhibiting, nor their severity.

Jagger is seen on stage in the US last November. Getty Images

Back in April 2019, The Rolling Stones were forced to cancel a slew of shows after Jagger announced he was suffering from undisclosed health problems.

It was later revealed that the superstar had been rushed to New York’s Presbyterian Hospital where he underwent heart valve replacement surgery.

He successfully recovered from the major operation and returned to the stage just three months later.