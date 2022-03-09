Michigan’s Juwan Howard speaks for first time since reinstatement: Live updates

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard is back at Crisler Center, but not for long.

Howard will meet with reporters at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Ann Arbor then depart for the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis. The media session will be Howard’s first public appearance since he was reinstated from a five-game suspension.

His first game in two weeks back on the sidelines will be at the conference tournament, which begins Wednesday evening, for eighth-seeded Michigan’s game vs. ninth-seeded Indiana at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Each team could use a win, or two, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to jump off the bubble and firmly into the NCAA tournament bracket.

Michigan won the previous matchup with Indiana, 80-62, in January. Hunter Dickinson had 24 in the road win.

Howard was suspended for the remainder of the regular season after he struck Badgers assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft during a postgame scrum. Two Michigan players were suspended for one game for their roles in the melee, which followed a 77-63 Wisconsin win at Kohl Center.

