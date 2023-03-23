Michigan’s Jett Howard declares for NBA Draft

Michigan’s second departure of the season is now official as Jett Howard will depart the program and prepare for the NBA Draft.

Howard confirmed the news in an interview with ESPN.

“This was a great learning year for me,” Howard told ESPN. “It’s what I needed. It taught me how to play within a pro-style offense and be effective, to get out of my comfort zone, and play with other good players.”

Howard had an up-and-down season where he battled injuries through the majority of the season. He injured both of his ankles and did not play during the Wolverines’ NIT Tournament.

“I’ve had both ankles nagging for a while, so my dad and the coaching staff agreed with the specialist that it’s better for me to get to 100%,” Howard said. “I was only 50-60% for most of the Big Ten. My dad being the coach he is was looking out for me and wanted the best for my health. He understands that ankles are tricky. I met with a specialist after the Big Ten Tournament and they wanted me to rehab for four to five weeks. Thank God it doesn’t require surgery or anything like that.”

Howard is expected to be a first-round draft selection according to most mock drafts.