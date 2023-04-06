Michigan’s high-powered offense looks to solve Quinnipiac’s stout defense

After knocking off Colgate and Penn State in the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament, the Michigan hockey team is back in the Frozen Four for the second straight season. The Wolverines will face the Quinnipiac Bobcats in the national semifinal on Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. for a spot in the national championship game.

Although they play in different conferences, there is some familiarity between the two programs. The Wolverines and Bobcats met in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season, when Michigan knocked off Quinnipiac, 7-4.

Of course, numerous players come and go over the course of one offseason, but there are a large number of players on both teams who have played against the other before.

Newly named head coach Brandon Naurato gave some thoughts on Quinnipiac when he, along with Gavin Brindley and Dylan Duke, met with the media on Wednesday.

“I would say first off we respect Quinnipiac,” Naurato said. “They’re a well-coached team. Very predictable in what they do. Very structured. I think they have like the most wins in the last two years in Division I. We played them last year. So there’s some familiarity there.”

“Naurato said it really well,” freshman Gavin Brindley said. “They’re really well-structured, well-coached. We’ve been preparing for them all week. They’re here for a reason. But at the same time we have to play our game. I feel if we do what we do best we’ll have a good chance to play on Saturday. It’s going to be a battle. They’re a really good team, but we’re a really good team, too.”

Not only are the Michigan players familiar with Quinnipiac players, but some of them are even familiar with the head coach of the Bobcats, Rand Pecknold.

“I think a couple of the guys played for Rand at the World Juniors and know a little bit about him and what he’s all about,” Duke said.

The sophomore forward was quick to mention that any familiarity between the programs is null and void when the puck is dropped on Thursday night.

“I think at the end of the day it’s about what we do and how Michigan plays,” Duke said. “So we’re just going to prepare like it’s any other team and be ready to go.”

That doesn’t mean there isn’t a certain level of scouting that takes place, and Michigan is well aware of what Quinnipiac does well — defense. The Bobcats allow just 1.54 goals per game, which is far and away the best mark in college hockey.

Cornell, which allows 1.94 goals per game, is the only other Division I team to allow fewer than two goals per contest.

Michigan ranks 42nd in the same category, allowing 3.08 goals.

A quick glance would make it seem that Quinnipiac has a big advantage, but the Wolverines score the puck better than any team in the nation, finding the back of the net on an average of 4.22 times per game.

Meanwhile, Quinnipiac also scores at a remarkably high rate as it beats goaltenders on an average of 3.95 times per game.

Naurato broke down this stark strength-on-strength matchup ahead of Thursday night’s contest.

“Here’s what they do. Here’s what they’re good at. Here’s where we can expose them. And then we’re never going to change what we do; we’re going to do it our way. There’s just different options inside of situations or structure that our guys know,” Naurato said.

Expect Michigan to try and expose the stout Quinnipiac defense on Thursday night. The Wolverines won’t sit back and try to keep the Bobcats from scoring. They’re going to stay aggressive, and Michigan hopes to increase the impressive 1.54 mark by the end of the night.

The puck will drop between Michigan and Quinnipiac at 8:30 p.m. and it will air on ESPN2.