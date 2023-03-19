Michigan women’s gymnastics captures 27th Big Ten title in program history

The Michigan women’s gymnastics team scored a 198.000 on Saturday at the Big Ten Championships to earn its 27th conference title in program history. The title extends Michigan’s advantage over the rest of the conference for most titles of any team in the conference.

The Big Ten Championships took place in Coralville, Iowa, at Xtream Arena.

The Wolverines finished nearly half a point better than the second place team (Michigan State), and three quarters of a point better than the third place team (Minnesota).

Abby Heiskell led the way for the Wolverines with a perfect 10.0 on the beam. It was just the fourth time in program history that a Wolverine scored a perfect 10.0 on the beam.

Michigan established a comfortable lead over its competition through the first three events, and it was looking very promising for head coach Bev Plocki’s team. The women moved along to the vault for the last event, where they dominated, as usual.

U-M posted four scores of 9.900 or better to pull away from the competition. Natalie Wojcik, Gabby Wilson, Naomi Morrison and Heiskell all anchored the final event as Michigan soared to its second consecutive Big Ten Championship.

The Wolverines will now await the NCAA Selection Show, which will take place on Monday, March 20 at noon. Plocki’s team will certainly host a regional, which only four teams in the country are able to do. The regional round will begin on March 29 and will go through April 2.