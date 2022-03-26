Michigan women’s basketball beats South Dakota, 52-49 in the Sweet 16: Game thread replay

2022 NCAA women’s basketball tournament: 3-seed Michigan women’s basketball (24-6) vs. 10-seed South Dakota (29-5)

What: Wichita regional semifinal (Sweet 16).

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kansas,

TV: ESPN2.

Radio: WTKA-AM (1050; other Michigan radio affiliates).

At stake: Winner moves onto Monday’s Elite Eight matchup against the winner of 1-seed Louisville and 4-seed Tennessee in the earlier 4 p.m. game.

• Box score

[ Michigan women basketball’s 2nd straight Sweet 16 sets new program standard ]

Game notes: Michigan’s road looks easier on paper, after South Dakota upset 7-seed Ole Miss, 75-61, in the first round, then knocked off 2-seed Baylor, 61-47. The Wolverines dispatched 10-seed Villanova, 64-49, on Monday in Ann Arbor, and now will finally have a neutral site matchup. Michigan star Naz Hillmon scored 27 points on 12-for-16 shooting with 11 rebounds vs. the Wildcats, her 16th double-double on the season. … The Coyotes, the Summit League winners now in their third straight NCAA tournament, are led by a trio of seniors: guard Chole Lamb (averages 16.1 points and shoots 37.3% on 3-pointers), center Hannah Sjerven (15 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.8 blocks) and guard Liv Korngable (12.7 points, 3.8 assists, 42.2% on 3s).

[ Michigan’s Naz Hillmon: Why the best player in program history is also its most important ]

Live updates

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: U-M women’s basketball beats South Dakota, 52-49 in the Sweet 16: Game thread replay