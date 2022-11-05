Michigan Wolverines vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

{{ timeAgo(‘2022-11-05 18:57:40 -0500’) }}
football
Edit
Michigan is back on the road this week as it traveled to Piscataway to take on Rutgers under the lights.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
Below are all live updates, scores and highlights from Saturday’s game.
– 8:47 1Q: After a 33-yard touchdown run for Blake Corum called back, the Wolverines faced a fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line. Corum gets his touchdown with the Wolverines on the boards. Michigan 7, Rutgers 0.
– 15:00 Q1: Michigan will get the ball to start this one.
Pregame
– On a day when the weather was a factor in the conference, the conditions for this one will be perfect. 70 degrees, clear skies and 6 miles per hour winds. Weather will not be a factor in Michigan’s plans.
– Michigan will be without a handful of players for this one as Jaylen Harrell, Ryan Hayes, Kalel Mullings, Makari Paige and Roman Wilson all did not make the trip.
– OL Jeff Persi will get the first start of his career at left tackle in place of the injured Hayes.