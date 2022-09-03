Michigan Wolverines vs. Colorado State Rams football

{{ timeAgo(‘2022-09-03 10:28:58 -0500’) }}
football
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — We are hours away from kickoff as Michigan opens the 2022 season against Colorado State. While some questions won’t be answered until later in the season, we are getting a first glimpse of the Wolverines’ quarterback situation as Cade McNamara gets start number one against the Rams.
For all live updates, check out our running updates below.
What:
#8 Michigan Wolverines (0-0) vs. Colorado State Rams (0-0)
Where:
Michigan Stadium
Ann Arbor, MI
When:
Saturday, September 3
12:00 PM
Watch:
ABC
Stream:
Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV
Listen:
Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)
The Varsity Network app
Apple app store I Google Play
Follow Along:
Live stats
Pregame
– Michigan will be without offensive lineman Ryan Hayes, who is in street clothes during warmups. He will be replaced on the line by Karsen Barnhart.
– The Wolverines will also be without linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, who is nursing a hamstring injury suffered during camp.