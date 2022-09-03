Michigan Wolverines vs. Colorado State Rams football

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — We are hours away from kickoff as Michigan opens the 2022 season against Colorado State. While some questions won’t be answered until later in the season, we are getting a first glimpse of the Wolverines’ quarterback situation as Cade McNamara gets start number one against the Rams.

For all live updates, check out our running updates below.

What:

#8 Michigan Wolverines (0-0) vs. Colorado State Rams (0-0)

Where:

Michigan Stadium

Ann Arbor, MI

When:

Saturday, September 3

12:00 PM

Watch:

ABC

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live stats