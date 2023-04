Michigan Wolverines hockey vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats in Frozen Four

The stage is set and a chance to punch a ticket to the national championship is in sight for the Michigan hockey program as the Wolverines will face Quinnipiac on Thursday.

This game is a rematch of sorts as the Wolverines faced the Bobcats in last year’s tournament for a chance to play in the Frozen Four, the Wolverines would go on to win 7-4. U-M is currently 5-0 all-time against the Bobcats.

Puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2.

Below is how you can watch, stream or listen to the Frozen Four matchup.

How to watch

When and where: Thursday, April 6, Amalie Arena (Tampa Fl.)

Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

Watch: ESPN2

Stream: Click here

Listen: Click here

Live stats: Click here