Michigan Wolverines football vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

{{ timeAgo(‘2022-09-10 19:24:10 -0500’) }}
football
Edit
J.J. McCarthy day is officially here as Michigan is set to face Hawaii under the lights at Michigan Stadium on Saturday. McCarthy is awaiting the first start of his career and will do so against the winless Rainbow Warriors.
For all updates during Saturday’s game, stick with our live updates below.
Pregame
– We are currently under a weather delay and the kickoff time is delayed. Kickoff was originally scheduled at 8 p.m. and an updated kickoff time is currently unavailable.
– Gates are tentatively set to open at 8:30 with the game starting about 30 minutes after the fact.
– Michigan tackle Ryan Hayes is warming up with the first-team offensive line. He did not play against Colorado State last week.