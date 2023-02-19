Michigan Wolverines Football Depth Chart (unofficial)

Michigan football is starting spring practice with one of the more talented rosters in all of college football.

With a combination of returning veterans, rising underclassmen, incoming transfers, and ready-to-step-up role players the Michigan depth chart is, well, deep.

There are some known starters like quarterback JJ McCarthy, but there are position battles all over this roster. Not just for starting positions but rotational spots as well. Michigan takes advantage of its depth and rotates any place it can. Earning a spot in the two-deep or even as the third player that comes in during mop-up duty just means more on-field reps and more opportunities to challenge for an even bigger role.

This is our best guess for where the depth chart stands now based on roles last season, comments from players and coaches, and some guessing based on potential.

STATUS identifies starter, backup, depth, or a specific role like a short yardage back, Any assumed position battles are represented with “/” between player names. Any depth lists will be separated with commas, with no player having a clear edge.