Michigan TikTok star Chozen Terrell-Hannah busted by FBI for armed robberies

The FBI arrested an aspiring social media influencer after they connected him to a series of robberies by identifying his sneakers in TikTok videos.

Michigan resident Chozen Terrell-Hannah, 22, could be seen dancing while wearing Nike sneakers with red spots on them that matched the shoes worn by an armed robber who’d held up four stores from December to February, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

An anonymous tipster pointed agents to “ChozenWrld” page on TikTok, which has more than 149,000 followers and 1.6 million likes.

Terrell-Hannah allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven twice, and also robbed a gas station and a smoke shop, the station said.

The robber in each of the cases was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, a mask and white shoes. But during the last robbery, witnesses noticed pink hair visible under the mask, The Detroit News said.

Authorities told the outlet that they watched dozens of his social media videos and noticed he matched up with witnesses’ descriptions. In one video, he is dancing and singing a song with partially dyed pink hair visible.

The FBI also said once they tracked Terrell-Hannah after obtaining a warrant, cellphone data showed him in the area of the robberies. During a raid of his residence, they found a Glock handgun and unique shoes.

After his arrest on Wednesday he allegedly admitted to the robberies, the News reported. He is awaiting a hearing in federal court in Detroit and facing charges of affecting interstate commerce and possessing a firearm during a violent crime, the Detriot News said.