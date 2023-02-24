Michigan ties Notre Dame, squanders extra point in shootout loss

Michigan hockey squandered a major opportunity on Friday night as it tied Notre Dame at Yost Ice Arena, 3-3. The Wolverines are now sitting at 37 points in the Big Ten standings, which is not exactly the best possible outcome.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv

Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx

dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i

bHRyIj5Ob3RyZSBEYW1lIHRha2VzIHRoZSBleHRyYSBwb2ludCBpbiB0aGUg

c2hvb3RvdXQgaW4gdGhlIDMtMyB0aWU8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0

ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29CbHVlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3

c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29CbHVlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v

Vlo0MjZJbnJYdSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZaNDI2SW5yWHU8L2E+PC9w

PiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gSG9ja2V5IChAdW1pY2hob2NrZXkpIDxhIGhy

ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdW1pY2hob2NrZXkvc3RhdHVzLzE2

MjkzMDg1NTU2MjE5NjU4MjU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVh

cnkgMjUsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy

Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj

aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The game started with fireworks. Michigan struck first, just 4:18 into the game when T.J. Hughes went coast-to-coast on the power play to give the Wolverines a 1-0 lead.

Notre Dame quickly answered with two goals of its own. The Fighting Irish scored a power-play goal of their own, and they followed it up with an even-strength goal to take a 2-1 lead over the Wolverines.

Brandon Naurato’s team wasn’t trailing for long, though, as Gavin Brindley tied things up at two goals apiece less than a minute later.

The teams combined for four goals over the first nine minutes, and it was trending toward a high-scoring series opener.

Things calmed down in a huge way after the first nine minutes.

Neither team found the back of the net in the second period, and the third period was scoreless for more than five minutes before Notre Dame broke the 2-2 tie. Michigan goaltender Erik Portillo was beat over his left shoulder, and the Wolverines were trailing once again.

With just 1:57 to play in the third period, freshman star Adam Fantilli scored a game-tying goal — his 20th of the season.

The game went to overtime, and despite Michigan’s constant offensive pressure, the Wolverines couldn’t find a game-winning goal, and the two teams went to a shootout as they fought for the extra point.

Notre Dame connected on its first shot in the shootout, which was all it needed as Michigan went 0-3 on shots from Mackie Samoskevich, Fantilli and Rutger McGroarty.

The Fighting Irish were awarded the extra point, and it’ll go down as a missed opportunity for Michigan, which needs every point it can get for seeding purposes.

The good news for Naurato’s squad is that the one point it earned is enough to ensure that the Wolverines will have home ice in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals next weekend. The opponent for next weekend’s best-of-3 series is still to be determined.

Michigan and Notre Dame will face off again on Saturday night from Yost Ice Arena at 8 p.m. The game will air on Big Ten Network.