Michigan teen Christian Katan Mansoor arrested after trying to pull over off-duty officer

A Michigan teenager pretending to be a police officer was busted Monday when he tried to pull over an off-duty cop and led arresting deputies on two separate chases.

Christian Katan Mansoor, 18, allegedly outfitted his silver BMW with flashing red and blue lights in an attempt to pass himself off as a Detroit cop, the Oakland County Sheriff said Wednesday.

The teen is accused of activating the fake sirens while positioned behind another car in order to conduct a traffic stop around 11 p.m. in Rochester Hills, a city roughly 25 miles north of Detroit.

Mansoor’s victim, an off-duty cop from a neighboring township, instead drove away and called him in as a possible police impersonator.

The unnamed officer followed Mansoor and confronted him when he got out of his car.

When she identified herself as a cop, he allegedly said he was a Detroit officer from the 12th precinct.

When pushed for identification, Mansoor promised to retrieve it from his car, but instead hopped in the BMW and sped away, police said.

The officer tried to follow Mansoor, but lost track of him when he flew through a trailer park.

Sheriff’s deputies later found the teen when he was in the middle of swapping the fake cruiser’s license plates with another BMW he owned.

Mansoor tried again to escape arrest, but was arrested “after a short foot chase.”

“Individuals that pose as police officers present a threat to the public and undermine legitimate law-enforcement,” Sheriff Bouchard said of the teenager.

Mansoor was arraigned Wednesday on the misdemeanor charge of impersonating a public officer. He was released on a $5,000 personal bond.