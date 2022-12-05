Michigan TE Louis Hansen to enter transfer portal

Transfer portal season is officially underway and Michigan has lost a player in this cycle with tight end Louis Hansen announcing his intentions to depart from Ann Arbor. Hansen took to his social media accounts to make the news official.

Hansen played in a reserve role for the Wolverines in two seasons with the program, only appearing in two games. Hansen was a four-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class. Stick with the Maize & Blue Review for more on this developing story.