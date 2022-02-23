Michigan takes down Rutgers at Crisler Center, 71-62: Game thread replay

Michigan Wolverines (14-11, 8-7 Big Ten) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-10, 10-6)

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

TV: Big Ten Network.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950; more radio affiliates).

Want more Michigan news? Download our sleek mobile app on iPhone or Android.

• Box score

SCOUTING REPORT: Michigan basketball vs. Rutgers prediction

SO YOU’RE SAYING THERE’S A CHANCE: Players’ short suspensions mean Wolverines have plenty to play for

WINDSOR: Juwan Howard lucky he avoided harsher punishment; players caught in between

Game notes: Michigan is playing its first game since the end-game skirmish between U-the Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers. Howard was fined and suspended five games for striking a Wisconsin coach and two Michigan players, Moussa Diabate and Terrence Williams II were suspended for one game. The Wolverines are 3-2 in their last five and could use a few more wins or their NCAA tournament hopes become Big Ten title game or bust. … Rutgers has built a tourney-level resume with upsets over ranked teams such as Purdue, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Illinois. The Scarlet Knights beat an undermanned Wolverines team on Jan. 4 and have won four of five, with the only loss coming in a rematch vs. No. 7 Purdue. Ron Harper Jr. leads the team with 15.5 points per game and scored 20 last time these two teams met. Geo Baker had 27 points that night.

[ Here’s how you can gain access to our most exclusive Wolverines, Spartans, Tigers, Pistons, Wings and Lions content for a great price. ]

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can’t see the updates? Refresh the page or check them out on Twitter.

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at [email protected] or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan takes down Rutgers at Crisler Center: Game thread replay