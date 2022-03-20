Michigan State’s NCAA tournament upset falls short vs. Duke, 85-76: Game thread replay

Michigan State Spartans (23-12, 11-9 Big Ten) vs. Duke Blue Devils (29-6, 16-4 ACC)

When: 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

TV: CBS.

Radio: WJR-AM (760) (Spartans’ radio affiliates).

Line: Blue Devils by 6½.

• Box score

BIG GAME JOEY: Joey Hauser’s breakout game was 3 years in the making

FINAL CHAPTER: MSU’s Tom Izzo gets one last crack at Duke’s Coach K. Can Mr. March end GOAT’s career?

THE BREAKDOWN: Michigan State vs. Duke scouting report, prediction

Game notes: Michigan State, a 7-seed, squeaked past Davidson, 74-73, on the strength of a big game from Joey Hauser (27 points and eight rebounds). The Spartans needed every point, as A.J. Hoggard (14 points) and Gabe Brown (12 points) were the only other MSU players to reach double figures.

Duke, a 2-seed, has been one of the top-ranked teams all year long thanks to future NBA lottery draft pick Paolo Banchero, who averages 17 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-10 forward is shooting 31.5% from 3-point range and 47.5% from the field. He had a game-high 17 points and 10 rebounds Friday in Duke’s blowout win vs. Cal State Fullerton.

The winner moves on to the Sweet 16 in San Francisco on Thursday to face the winner of Texas Tech-Notre Dame.

[ Here’s how you can gain access to our best Spartans, Lions, Wings and Pistons content. ]

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can’t see the updates? Refresh the page or check them out on Twitter.

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at [email protected] or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State falls to Duke, 85-76, in NCAA tourney: Game replay