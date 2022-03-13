Michigan State basketball could be facing a familiar face in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.

Lunardi released an updated batch of Bracketology on Sunday morning, which has the Spartans as a No. 7 seed. That seed seems about right for Michigan State but what’s more interesting is who Lunardi has the Spartans playing in the first round — No. 10 seed Davidson.

Davidson is where former Spartan guard Foster Loyer transferred to this past offseason so it would be Michigan State facing off against Loyer in the opening round.

The official NCAA Tournament bracket will be released on Sunday evening at 6 p.m. EDT.

Check out the complete bracket projection from Lunardi by clicking on the tweet below:

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

List

Quotes from Tom Izzo following Big Ten Tournament loss to Purdue

More Basketball!

Michigan State projected as No. 7 seed in ESPN’s Bracketology update

Couch: 3 quick takes on Michigan State’s gritty loss to Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament semis

Michigan State basketball: Big Ten Tournament run was a success