Michigan State football Khary Crump takes plea deal in Michigan Stadium tunnel fight

The Michigan State football player facing the most serious charges from the incident inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel has accepted a plea deal.

Khary Crump agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor counts of assault/battery and disorderly conduct person-jostling. He originally was charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon by Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit on Nov. 23.

Crump, 21, will go in front of the 15th District Court in Ann Arbor by Zoom at 9 a.m. Jan. 5 to accept the plea deal, his attorney, Mike Nichols, told the Free Press. Once he completes his probation under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, all charges will be dismissed and wiped from his record.

Michigan State CB Khary Crump runs drills with young athletes Saturday, June 25, 2022, during the Taylor Moton 517 Football Camp at the Hope Sports Complex in Lansing. Over 400 kids participated.

Nichols said Michigan player Gemon Green, whom Crump was seen swinging his helmet at Green on video during the Oct. 29 incident, was consulted on the plea deal. The agreement also included Crump writing a letter of apology to Green.

“This is a step,” Crump said in a statement to the Free Press. “Writing the apology to Gemon was a step. I am taking this step by step. I am working on KJ the man, KJ the student and KJ the athlete. All I can say is stay-tuned.”

Nichols said Crump, who already transferred from Arizona to MSU before the 2021 season, does not plan to enter the transfer portal after the incident in which he and six other MSU players were charged in two incidents involving Green and U-M teammate Ja’Den McBurrows as the Spartans walked to their locker room following a 29-7 loss.

“The apology that he wrote to Gemon was heartfelt. … Slowly but surely, he is pulling himself out of a horribly dark place,” Nichols told the Free Press.

“I predict that in the end, this kid is going to be one hell of a comeback story.”

The two lesser misdemeanor charges each come with $500 fines for each charge and a maximum of 93 days in jail, though Nichols does not expect Crump to receive jail time.

After being suspended for the final four games of the season, Crump still faces missing the first eight games of the 2023 season by the Big Ten.

Michigan State Spartans cornerback Khary Crump (14) and Ohio State Buckeyes long snapper Bradley Robinson (42) share words after a punt return.

MSU linebacker Jacoby Windmon is facing one count of misdemeanor assault and battery for the incident with U-M’s Green, who according to police files suffered an abrasion above his right eye lid, a cut to the corner of his right eye and an injury to the right side of his upper lip.

Five others — defensive ends Zion Young, Itayvion “Tank” Brown and Brandon Wright; and defensive backs Angelo Grose and Justin White — were charged with one count of misdemeanor aggravated assault in the incident with McBurrows, who according to police documents suffered a cartilage fracture to his nose and a small laceration on his left lower back.

MSU coach Mel Tucker suspended all seven players for the final four games of the Spartans’ season, along with another who eventually was not charged in the incident. All but Crump have been reinstated and face no further punishment by the Big Ten.

