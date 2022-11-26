Michigan State football game score vs. Penn State: Live scoring updates

Michigan State Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) vs. No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2, 6-2)

When: 4 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.

TV: Fox Sports 1.

Radio: WJR-AM (760).

Betting line: Nittany Lions by 19.

Game notes:The Spartans finish a disappointing regular season on the road. They took down the Nittany Lions, 30-27, behind a huge game — 138 yards and a touchdown — from Kenneth Walker III at snowy Spartan Stadium. A victory would clinch a bowl, though MSU could still be picked for a postseason game if there aren’t enough six-win programs out there.

Penn State has won three straight since losing to Ohio State and won’t have to try to stop Walker this season, so things are looking up in Happy Valley. There is no path to the College Football Playoff, but beating MSU on Saturday would give James Franklin his fourth 10-win season at Penn State and his first since 2019.

‘INTERESTING RIDE’:Michigan State football’s Payton Thorne returns to where he started

SCOUTING REPORT, PREDICTION:Breaking down Michigan State football at Penn State

