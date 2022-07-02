Michigan State football 4-star commit Jaylon Braxton officially de-commits from the Spartans

The Maize And Blue Review

Michigan lands commitment from four-star WR Fredrick Moore

Michigan begins the month of July with its first commitment of the dead period following the end of summer official visits. St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter four-star wide receiver Fredrick Moore announced his pledge to the Wolverines on Friday, becoming the second pass catcher to join the 2023 class and second commit in a matter of weeks. Moore, who was also considering Illinois, Texas A&M, Cincinnati, and Minnesota, took his official visit to Ann Arbor on June 10.