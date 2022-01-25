Michigan State comes up short in 56-55 loss to Illinois: Game thread recap

K State Online

2023 DB Hollins sets Kansas State visit

Kansas State has been active on the 2023 recruiting trail for some time, but the activity elevated even more now that the season is complete and an open period has began in January that allows coaches to hit the road and see prospects in person. One of those was Mansfield, Texas defensive back Brian Hollins. “The programs that have stood out the most so far are UConn, Arkansas State, UCF, Kansas State, Arizona and Cal,” Hollins immediately revealed.