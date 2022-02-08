Michigan State basketball’s offense sputters in 70-62 loss at home to Wisconsin

EAST LANSING — Malik Hall looked ready to take over.

Michigan State basketball’s offense continued to look lifeless for long stretches Tuesday night, though Wisconsin failed to do much until jumping ahead by 10 early in the second half.

Hall spun. He dunked. He rebounded.

And then he turned it over as the Badgers turned their attention to him, sliding across the floor after a triple-team sent the ball the other way. The Spartans’ comeback stalled from there.

Michigan State forward Malik Hall shoots against Wisconsin center Chris Vogt during the first half on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the Breslin Center.

No. 14 Wisconsin handed No. 17 MSU its second straight loss and another home defeat, 70-62, at Breslin Center in another game in which many of the things the Spartans hoped to do failed to come about.

BIG TEN BRACKET WATCH: Michigan, MSU stumble; Wolverines drift closer to NIT

MSU (17-6, 8-4 Big Ten) shook off a brutal first-half start by shooting 50% after halftime to pull back within a point midway through the second half on a Joey Hauser tip-in. But the Badgers took control as All-America and Big Ten Player of the Year candidate Johnny Davis scored seven of his game-high 23 points in a 3-plus minute span to help keep the Spartans at bay.

Marcus Bingham Jr. led MSU with 15 points, while Hall had 12 points. Joey Hauser finished with eight points and eight rebounds, and A.J. Hoggard added seven points and seven assists. MSU hosts Indiana at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on Fox.

Tyler Wahl and Chucky Hepburn each scored 11 and Brad Davision added eight for Wisconsin (19-4, 10-3).

The offensive blahs that plagued the Spartans in Saturday’s 84-63 loss at Rutgers multiplied in the first half against the Badgers.

Michigan State guard Max Christie shoots against Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl during the first half on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the Breslin Center.

MSU went 4-for-20 to start the game after Christie’s miss with 3:21 to go before half, turning the ball over six times in the first 12-plus minutes. The Spartans had visible communication issues at times and struggled to penetrate from the outside.

Wisconsin, like many of MSU’s recent opponents, feasted in the paint. The Badgers built a 21-13 lead at the 4-minute mark by outscoring the Spartans inside 16-6 to that point. However, Brown got fouled on a jumper and hit a pair of free throws, then Marble scored down low and Bingham hit a pair of layups. The Badgers banged home a pair of 3-pointers in the final 2 minutes, but Bingham banked in a deep jumper at the buzzer to keep MSU within 29-23 at halftime.

Story continues

Bingham had 11 points on 4-for-8 shooting. The rest of the Spartans went 4-for-17 combined. Their defense also helped, holding Wisconsin to 3-for-11 from behind the arc as the Badgers shot 41.4% thanks to their post play and getting six second-chance points off four offensive boards.

Wisconsin continued to control the flow early in the second half. Davison’s 3-pointer at the 16-minute mark put the Badgers up 10 and stifled much of the Breslin crowd.

But Hall quickly answer with a 3 of his own to stave off a bigger run, then Brown hit another on MSU’s next possession after a Wisconsin layup to add some energy. It wasn’t until Hall’s driving dunk into traffic with 13:53 to go that the Spartans found a different spark, though.

Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis rebounds against Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard during the first half on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the Breslin Center.

Hoggard followed with an open 3-pointer after another Badger layup. Then Hall put the ball on the floor, made a spin move on the right block and elevated for a two-handed dunk that pulled MSU back within a possession, 43-40, with 11:50 left.

The Spartans failed to get two loose-ball rebounds, though, with a chance to tie the game or take a lead. Wisconsin kept its lead with Davis scoring seven straight points, then Davison draining a 3-pointer with 5:28 left to lengthen it back to 55-49 and slowly siphoning the rhythm MSU had built.

The Spartans rallied to even it 28-28 in the paint by the end of the game and finished with 12 turnovers, but they went just 3-for-14 from 3-point range and managed just a 33-32 edge on the glass.

Contact Chris Solari: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball sputters in 70-62 loss to Wisconsin