Michigan State basketball upsets Wisconsin to advance in Big Ten Tournament

It has been one of the most inconsistent years in recent Michigan State basketball memory. The Spartans looked at times to be one of the best teams in the country, and at other times they didn’t even look like a tournament. Tonight, they had one of their best nights of the season against No. 2 seeded Wisconsin to advance in the Big Ten Tournament. The Spartans topped the Badgers 69-63.

This game had two major stories, the first being the Spartans’ defense of Wisconsin phenom Johnny Davis, who MSU held to 3-of-19 shooting and just 11 points on the night.

The other story of the night was Marcus Bingham Jr., who finally provided the presence in the paint on both ends of the court that everyone always knew he could provide.

MSU was also able to limit the turnovers, led by the steady hand of Tyson Walker, who added 11 points, 7 assists and zero turnovers. The Spartans only had 7 turnovers on the night, the same amount as Wisconsin.

MSU will play the winner of Purdue vs. Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament semi-finals.