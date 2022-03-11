Michigan State basketball upsets Wisconsin, 69-63, in Big Ten tournament quarterfinals

INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan State basketball, the No. 7 seed in the Big Ten tournament, knocked off Wisconsin, 69-63, in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The Spartans (22-11) advance to play either Penn State or Purdue in the second of two Saturday semifinals.

With 1:35 to play, Walker made a jumper in the lane to give MSU a two-point lead. After a Hepburn missed 3 and Gabe Brown rebound, Walker’s jumper from the right elbow made it 62-58 with a minute to go.

After an empty trip by both teams, Brad Davison (23 points) fouled Walker, who split two free throw to make the lead five.

Davison then drove and scored, was fouled and made the free throw to cut the lead to 65-63. After an MSU timeout, Max Christie made two free throws.

On the next trip, Hepburn buried a 3-pointer, but with 15 seconds left, Walker was fouled and made two more free throws to make it a two possession game.

More to come on freep.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State upsets Wisconsin, 69-63, in Big Ten tournament