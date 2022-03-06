Michigan State basketball slams Maryland Terrapins, 77-67: Game thread replay

No. 25 Michigan State (19-11, 10-9 Big Ten) vs. Maryland Terrapins (15-15, 7-12)

When: 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing.

TV: CBS.

Radio: WJR-AM (760).

Game notes: It is Senior Day at Breslin, where the skidding Spartans look to finish the regular season with a win ahead of the Big Ten tournament. They are 2-7 in their past nine games. MSU won at Maryland on Feb. 1, 65-63, on forward Malik Hall’s layup with a few seconds left. Guards Fatts Russell (14.9) and Eric Ayala (14.4) lead the Terrapins in scoring, and forward Donta Scott chips in 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds. … Senior forward Gabe Brown is the lone Spartan averaging double figures at 11.5 points. Freshman guard Max Christie and Hall each score 9.4 points, and senior center Marcus Bingham Jr. averages 8.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks.

