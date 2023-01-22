Michigan State basketball runs out of game in second half at Indiana for 82-69 loss

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It wasn’t the start or the finish. This time, Michigan State basketball’s midsection proved the Spartans’ undoing. And maybe a little fatigue as well.

In a game loaded with runs, Indiana got the biggest and most timely — an 18-4 burst midway through the second half — to pull away from MSU to a chippy 82-69 victory Sunday at Assembly Hall.

It was the sixth game in 16 days for the Spartans (13-7, 5-4 Big Ten), one every third day since a Jan. 7 home win over Michigan. MSU gets one extra day off before hosting Iowa on Thursday at Breslin Center in East Lansing (7 p.m./FS1).

Joey Hauser led the Spartans with 22 points and grabbed six rebounds. Jaden Akins scored 15 points, A.J. Hoggard added 11, and Jaxon Kohler had nine points and six rebounds.

Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 31 points and 15 rebounds for Indiana (13-6, 4-4), which shot 54.2% in the second half. Trey Galloway added 17 points and Tamar Bates had 17 points, including five 3-pointers.

Michigan State’s Joey Hauser (10) goes to the basket against Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind.

Hauser’s hot half

The first half had some drama and a plenty of back-and-forth basketball.

After back-to-back lethargic starts, the Spartans came out strong, with Hauser attacking early with a 3-pointer and a driving layup.

Mady Sissoko, who also scored in the first two minutes, then got into a dust-up near midcourt when Miller Kopp knocked him to the floor. Kopp picked up a flagrant foul that zapped the crowd buzz that built with Trey Galloway hitting two 3-pointers to briefly give the Hoosiers a lead a few seconds earlier. Sissoko made both free throws, then Hauser hit a floater for a four-point possession. Another driving Hauser layup forced IU coach Mike Woodson to burn a timeout to stop the Spartans’ 10-0 run.

MSU went up 21-14 on a Hoggard free throw, but he picked up his second foul less than a minute later and sat the final 8:17 of the half. A pair of Walker buckets extended the Spartans’ lead to nine, then it was the Hoosiers’ turn for a run.

Izzo called timeout after a Jackson-Davis’ layup. Then after a Hauser miss, the Indiana star beat Hauser in transition, took a pass over the top, threw down a dunk and stared down the MSU forward. It ended up being a 10-0 Hoosiers run. To give them back a one-point lead, and they extended it further with an 11-0 run before the Spartans trimmed it in the final minute to a 37-32 halftime deficit.

Story continues

Hauser had 14 points at the break, making 5 of 9 shots, and grabbed four rebounds in his 17 minutes.

Michigan State’s Tre Holloman (5) shoots over Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind.

Fading fast

MSU emerged from halftime, gave up a pair of free throws to fall behind by seven, then proceeded to go on another blistering run that included some more jawing and a double technical foul for Hauser and IU’s Jordan Geronimo. Akins hit a 3-pointer, finished a 3-on-2 break with a layup, then got a steal and raced to a dunk as part of a 12-3 comeback to reclaim a two-point lead, 44-42, with 15:52 to play.

Both teams traded buckets for the next 2 1/2 minutes, with Akins’ 3-pointer off a Hauser pump fake and pass, gave the Spartans their last advantage at 51-49 with 13:32 remaining. Everything sent sour from there.

MSU went into an offensive funk, missing six straight shots and going scoreless for 7 1/2 minutes, while Bates bomed away from outside. He started and ended Indiana’s knockout run with 3-pointers, his third in that stretch from well behind the arc in Walker’s face.

Jackson-Davis then went to work and wore down MSU. He had 18 points and nine boards after halftime, while Galloway scored 11.

Contact Chris Solari: [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball out of game in second half at Indiana, 82-69