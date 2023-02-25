Michigan State basketball game score vs. Iowa: Live scoring updates

Michigan State Spartans (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (17-11, 9-8)

When: 12 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

TV: ESPN.

Radio: WJR-AM (760).

• Box score

Game notes: This is another important game for Big Ten tournament seeding and a chance to add to the NCAA tournament resume. Junior forward Kris Murray averages 20 points and eight rebounds to lead the Hawkeyes. The Spartans’ backcourt of Tyson Walker (23 points) and A.J. Hoggard (22 points) led Michigan State to an 80-65 upset of Indiana on Tuesday night. MSU clipped Iowa, 63-61, on Jan. 26 in East Lansing.

