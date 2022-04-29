Michigan Sheriff Jacob Wilkinson arrested for torturing, killing service dog

A Michigan sheriff’s deputy tortured and killed his adopted service dog, then dumped it in a ditch all because the pooch “nipped” at him, authorities said.

Jacob Wilkinson was arrested Monday on a felony charge and sacked from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office after the decomposed body of his dog Habs was found bound and shot three times, officials said.

“There was a time somewhere between September, October-ish where he was trimming the dog’s nails and the dog nipped at him,” Sheriff Christopher Swanson said in a Facebook video Wednesday where he shared Wilkinson’s mugshot.

“And that guy … thought he had enough control over the dog that you’re not gonna do that, so he duct-taped the rear legs of the dog, duct-taped the front legs of the dog, duct-taped the muzzle.”

Habs, the dog, was shot by Jacob Wilkinson three times and it’s remains were covered in the snow for much of winter. Humane Society of Macomb/Faceboo

Wilkinson shot the dog three times and dumped its body in Saginow County, but snow-covered the remains of the pitbull mix for much of the winter and it was just found on March 24, according to MILive.com.

The deputy was linked to the body after animal control officials performed a necropsy, which is an autopsy performed on an animal, and found the dog was microchipped, cops said.

At the time of what the sheriff called a “horrific, horrendous murder” of the dog, Wilkinson had worked as a correction officer for the Michigan Department of Corrections. He was hired by the sheriff’s office on Jan. 11 and lasted 42 days before his arrest, the sheriff said.

The deputy was linked to the body after animal control officials performed a necropsy and found the dog was microchipped. Humane Society of Macomb/Faceboo

Habs was part of the Blue Star Service Dog program, where Michigan inmates help train the dog as part of a therapy program. Wilkinson had helped train the dog and adopted the dog last year, officials said.

Swanson appeared angry and animated in his video, saying that Wilkinson never mentioned torturing the dog during the interview process and psychological evaluation.

“Some people talk about the blue line there ain’t no blue line when it comes to right and wrong,” the sheriff said.