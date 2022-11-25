Michigan puts together impressive defensive performance, defeats Air Force

After hitting the road for the first time of the season last weekend, the Wolverines headed south to compete in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida this weekend. Michigan opened the tournament with a 68-48 win over Air Force on Friday night.

Emily Kiser led the way for Michigan, once again, with an efficient 20-point performance on 8-12 shooting and 3-3 from the free throw line. The 6-foot-3 forward also had six rebounds on the night. She has undoubtedly made her presence felt down in the post through five games this season.

Star guard Leigha Brown also played a big role in helping Michigan to the victory. The senior scored 13 points on 4-6 shooting and added five points on seven attempts from the free throw line. Brown finished with the best +/- on the team with a +26.

Although Laila Phelia played, perhaps, her worst game of the season, it was a good time for her to do so. The sophomore guard shot just 3-15 from the floor, but she still finished with nine points on the night.

Michigan didn’t have its best shooting night, just 44.6%, but the Wolverines played great team defense to hold the Falcons to just 48 points. Air Force shot an incredibly poor 28.3% from the floor, as it struggled to get any momentum on the offensive end of the floor.

Kim Barnes Arico and the Wolverines will now await the winner of Georgia Tech and South Florida, which is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. Michigan’s game against the winner of Friday’s night cap will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.