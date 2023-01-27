Michigan promotes Kirk Campbell to quarterbacks coach

The Michigan football program announced on Friday afternoon that it will promote Kirk Campbell to its vacant quarterbacks coach position. Campbell served as an analyst on the offensive side of the ball for Michigan in 2022.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv

Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx

dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i

bHRyIj5BIHN0cm9uZyBhZGRpdGlvbiB0byBvdXIgUUIgcm9vbSEgV2XigJly

ZSBwcm91ZCB0byBhbm5vdW5jZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu

Y29tL0NvYWNoS0NhbXBiZWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2Fj

aEtDYW1wYmVsbDwvYT4gYXMgb3VyIG5ldyBxdWFydGVyYmFja3MgY29hY2gh

PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQmx1ZT9z

cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvQmx1ZTwvYT4g

fCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTnczNk9CYVR1VCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90

LmNvL053MzZPQmFUdVQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ONE02

emQxNkNFIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTjRNNnpkMTZDRTwvYT48L3A+Jm1k

YXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBGb290YmFsbCAoQFVNaWNoRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhy

ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVU1pY2hGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMv

MTYxOTA2NjU2MjU2MDAzMjc2OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51

YXJ5IDI3LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz

cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg

Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Prior to his stint at Michigan, Campbell spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons as the offensive coordinator at Old Dominion University. After just one season with the Michigan program, he will receive a promotion.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Robert McCollum Family Quarterback Coach at the University of Michigan,” said Campbell in the press release. “I enjoy my relationship with Coach Harbaugh and our staff, and I look forward to working with them as we develop, mentor and coach great players. My family and I love everything about this university and football program, especially the people that I get to work with daily. I look forward to helping Team 144 reach new heights in 2023. Today, and every day, it’s great to be a Michigan Wolverine. Go Blue!”

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh gave his thoughts on the promotion as well.

“Kirk is a bright, young offensive mind that immediately meshed with our coaching staff last year,” said Harbaugh in the release. “Our offensive staff was really impressed with his knowledge and expertise of the entire offense, and he was integral to the success of the offense with game planning and opponent scouting. Kirk does an outstanding job developing relationships and I know he will have an outstanding rapport with our quarterbacks. We are excited to have Kirk and his wife, Lauren, as well as their daughter, Riley, continue as members of our Michigan Football family.”

Campbell will have the pleasure of working with returning junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who will be the unquestioned starter heading into the 2023 season. McCarthy threw for 2,719 yards and 22 touchdowns as a sophomore last season, and he’ll be looking to lead the team back to the College Football Playoff and beyond in 2023.