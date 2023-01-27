Michigan promotes Kirk Campbell to quarterbacks coach

The Michigan football program announced on Friday afternoon that it will promote Kirk Campbell to its vacant quarterbacks coach position. Campbell served as an analyst on the offensive side of the ball for Michigan in 2022.
Prior to his stint at Michigan, Campbell spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons as the offensive coordinator at Old Dominion University. After just one season with the Michigan program, he will receive a promotion.
“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Robert McCollum Family Quarterback Coach at the University of Michigan,” said Campbell in the press release. “I enjoy my relationship with Coach Harbaugh and our staff, and I look forward to working with them as we develop, mentor and coach great players. My family and I love everything about this university and football program, especially the people that I get to work with daily. I look forward to helping Team 144 reach new heights in 2023. Today, and every day, it’s great to be a Michigan Wolverine. Go Blue!”
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh gave his thoughts on the promotion as well.
“Kirk is a bright, young offensive mind that immediately meshed with our coaching staff last year,” said Harbaugh in the release. “Our offensive staff was really impressed with his knowledge and expertise of the entire offense, and he was integral to the success of the offense with game planning and opponent scouting. Kirk does an outstanding job developing relationships and I know he will have an outstanding rapport with our quarterbacks. We are excited to have Kirk and his wife, Lauren, as well as their daughter, Riley, continue as members of our Michigan Football family.”
Campbell will have the pleasure of working with returning junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who will be the unquestioned starter heading into the 2023 season. McCarthy threw for 2,719 yards and 22 touchdowns as a sophomore last season, and he’ll be looking to lead the team back to the College Football Playoff and beyond in 2023.
