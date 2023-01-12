Michigan president Santa Ono updates Jim Harbaugh contract talks

On Thursday afternoon, Michigan president Santa Ono took to Twitter to update the ongoing contract discussion between himself, Jim Harbaugh and Warde Manuel.

Harbaugh’s future with the program has been up in the air ever since the season ended, and for the second consecutive year, people within the program are uncertain whether he will remain the team’s head coach for next season.

The 59-year-old head coach interviewed virtually with the Denver Broncos on Monday, which brought up plenty of concern among the Michigan fanbase.

Now, things seem to be trending in the right direction, as Ono’s update suggests that all parties involved would like to see Harbaugh stay at Michigan.

—

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review’s video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram