Michigan President Santa Ono announces Jim Harbaugh returning to Michigan

On Monday afternoon, Michigan President Santa Ono announced on Twitter that Jim Harbaugh will return to Michigan and coach the Wolverines in 2023.

Ono has played a large role in the contract negotiations between Athletic Director Warde Manuel and Harbaugh, and he was a vital contributor in bringing the 59-year-old back to Ann Arbor.

The official Michigan Football account confirmed the news all well with a statement from Harbaugh.

Michigan will return a slew of starters and depth pieces in 2023, but perhaps the most important piece of the puzzle is now locked in. Harbaugh will coach the Wolverines in 2023 as the team looks to win its third consecutive Big Ten title.

