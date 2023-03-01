Michigan police arrest naked woman pointing machete at cars on highway

Police in Michigan arrested a naked woman who was armed with a machete on a freeway in Detroit.
Detroit Police Chief James White said that the incident happened on Feb. 25 on the Grand River & I-96 Freeway when the woman pulled over on the side of the road, got undressed, and pulled out a machete.
White said that the woman was pointing the machete at cars that were passing by, adding that the woman was naked from her waist-down.
Officials had to shut down the freeway in order to handle the situation, White said.
DETROIT POLICE OFFICERS FOUND DEAD IN SUSPECTED MURDER-SUICIDE WERE ‘MODEL OFFICERS’: CHIEF
Video released by Detroit police show the woman dropping the machete before being arrested. The woman was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“With this incident, it ended peacefully. The way that we want them all to,” White said.