The inaugural draft for USFL 2.0 began on Tuesday night and the Michigan Panthers were given the first pick.

They didn’t take took long, nor did they go too far in selecting their quarterback. Former Michigan football QB Shea Patterson was the first player off the board for the Panthers. Per USFL rules, the first-round selections made be each of the eight teams had to choose a quarterback.

The Toledo native most recently played for the Montreal Allouettes in the Canadian Football League. He played college ball at Ole Miss and Michigan, where Patterson was named an All-Big Ten selection in 2018 and 2019. After college, Patterson was signed to the Kansas City Chiefs and BC Lions practice squads before landing in Montreal.

As a Wolverine, Patterson threw for over 5,600 yards and threw for 45 touchdowns in two seasons.

Wolverines fans looking to see Patterson suiting up for the Panthers in the mitten will have pump the breaks on things. The USFL’s 43 regular season will be played in Birmingham, Alabama, at Legion Field and Protective Stadium. The postseason will be in Canton, Ohio.

In the second round of the draft, defensive end/edge rushers were the designated selections. The Panthers selected Adewale Adeoye, who played at Utah State from 2015-18.

The Panthers led off the third round and added to the defensive line by selecting Cavon Walker, who was the XFL’s sacks leader before the league shutdown due to COVID-19 in 2020.

Jeff Fisher, the longtime NFL coach, will be the head man for the Panthers. Taking on the role as head coach and general manager of the club, Fisher brings a strong NFL career as a player and a coach. Fisher was a member of the Super Bowl champion Chicago Bears squad and has amassed a combined 178 regular season and playoff victories.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Panthers pick QB Shea Patterson in 2022 USFL draft