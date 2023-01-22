Michigan overcomes abysmal first half, improves to 11-8 with 60-56 win

After a tough, six-point road loss to Maryland on Thursday, Michigan traveled back home and followed it up with a rocky four-point win over Minnesota on Sunday afternoon. The Wolverines looked disinterested for the majority of the game, and a lackluster performance nearly resulted in the team’s ninth loss of the season.

Michigan improves to 11-8 overall and 5-3 in the Big Ten, and here are three takeaways from the close victory.

Where’s the intensity?

There have been multiples games throughout the course of the season that have been within Michigan’s grasp, but it just hadn’t been able to finish. Nine of Michigan’s 10 losses have come by 10 points or fewer, and the Wolverines have dropped a few games that they easily could have won.

Michigan was able to come away with the win in Sunday’s game, but it only came after one of the worst halves of the season. The Wolverines put up just 23 points in the first half, and they were tied with the presumed worst team in the Big Ten.

For large portions of the first half, Michigan players looked like they would have rather been anywhere else. There was no energy on the floor, which, in turn, resulted in no energy from the fans. The Wolverines ultimately overcame the quiet afternoon, but things must change going forward.

A leader needs to be established, and it needs to happen quickly. The only senior left in the rotation following Jaelin Llewellyn’s injury is Joey Baker, and he typically comes off the bench. Baker could be the leader Michigan needs going forward, but Hunter Dickinson is another player who could step up in the leadership department.

Jett Howard’s status is critical

Jett Howard has been, arguably, Michigan’s best player this season. The freshman has averaged 15.4 points throughout the course of his first season in Ann Arbor, but he went down with an injury late in the first half on Sunday afternoon.

The 6-foot-8 forward appeared to roll his ankle, and he was placed in a boot during halftime and did not return. Michigan was able to escape with the victory without Howard’s efforts, but his status going forward will be incredibly important for the Wolverines as the Big Ten season continues on.

Sunday afternoon’s game marked the first scoreless outing of Howard’s career, although he only registered 15 minutes. Joey Baker filled in for Howard to open the second half, but Baker had a subpar performance. It will be interesting to see what is done with the rotations if Howard is out for an extended period of time.

Big Ten positioning

For as bad as Michigan has looked both on Sunday and at times throughout the season, talking about positioning in the Big Ten standings sounds premature and ridiculously wild. However, despite being X-X in the conference, the Wolverines are currently tied for second in the Big Ten.

It’s been an incredibly underwhelming season for Juwan Howard and the Wolverines this year, but Michigan can still position itself for a good seed in the Big Ten Tournament, which is set to begin in about a month and a half.

There are still plenty of games left to be played, but every game counts in the long span of the Big Ten season. A bye, or even a double-bye, would be monumental in helping Michigan increase its chances at making the NCAA Tournament.

As of right now, Michigan would be awarded a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament, which would put the Wolverines three wins away from a tournament title and a berth in the NCAA Tournament. Of course, the Big Ten season isn’t even halfway over, but in what is clearly a down year in the Big Ten, Michigan could capitalize in a huge way.