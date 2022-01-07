Michigan offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga enters transfer portal

Filiaga is one of a handful of players that have entered the portal this week for the Wolverines including Anthony Solomon, Darion Green-Warren, George Johnson, Andre Seldon and Dan Vilari.

Michigan offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga has entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer, The Maize and Blue Review has learned.

Used mainly in a reserve role for the Wolverines, Filiaga featured in 35 games during his four-year career in Ann Arbor.

