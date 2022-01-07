The Hamden Journal

Michigan offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga enters transfer portal

Michigan offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga enters transfer portal

Michigan offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga has entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer, The Maize and Blue Review has learned.

Filiaga is one of a handful of players that have entered the portal this week for the Wolverines including Anthony Solomon, Darion Green-Warren, George Johnson, Andre Seldon and Dan Vilari.

Used mainly in a reserve role for the Wolverines, Filiaga featured in 35 games during his four-year career in Ann Arbor.

Stick with The Maize and Blue Review for more Michigan Football coverage.

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @AESchnepp, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @TannerWutang, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.