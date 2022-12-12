Michigan named a finalist for Coastal Carolina transfer Josaiah Stewart

Michigan hasn’t wasted any time getting involved in the transfer portal with the window open. Already securing one transfer in Arizona State offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson, the Wolverines are looking to add pieces on the defensive side, too.

Coastal Carolina pass rusher Josaiah Stewart has included the Wolverines in his list of finalists, with LSU and USC also making the cut. He did not list when a final decision is being made.

Stewart took to his social media accounts on Monday.