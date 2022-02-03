Michigan motorist causes alarm for 2nd time in 4 months

A Michigan man who shut down Capitol Hill last fall when he parked an SUV in front of the Supreme Court and refused to move returned to the same spot in the same vehicle Thursday.

Dale Paul Melvin was spotted by Capitol Police in his Chevy Tahoe in front of the high court building at around 9 a.m., leading officers to block off local streets as a precaution.

In a statement, Capitol Police said officers had “noticed concerning language” on a social media account believed to belong to Melvin that was related to his arrival at the Supreme Court.

The statement did not elaborate on what the “concerning language” was.

Capitol Police said Melvin agreed to leave the area “after some discussion” and was not arrested. An investigation is ongoing.

The Supreme Court building is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and no cases were scheduled to be heard Thursday.

On Oct. 5 of last year, Melvin was arrested and charged with failing to obey a police officer and assaulting a police officer after an hour-long standoff. That case is still pending.

Melvin was arrested on Oct. 5, 2021, after he parked a vehicle outside the Supreme Court. AFP via Getty Images

Melvin was not arrested Thursday but an investigation is still ongoing. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

“Our officers and agents are focused on our critical mission,” US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said. “I applaud them for their keen observation and for not taking any chances when it comes to safety and security.”

At the time of Melvin’s October arrest, Capitol Police said he had traveled to the Capitol complex in August and “made concerning statements.”

It was not immediately clear why authorities listed Melvin’s age as 55 after his arrest last year and 58 on Thursday.