Michigan men’s lacrosse upsets No. 2 Maryland, makes history with win

While Michigan fans were taking in the annual Maize vs. Blue Spring Game on Saturday afternoon, the men’s lacrosse team was making history. The unranked Wolverines marched into College Park, Maryland and upset the No. 2-ranked Terrapins, 16-11.

Saturday’s win was arguably the biggest in program history. It was the first time Michigan had ever defeated Maryland in a men’s lacrosse game (10 previous losses), and it was just the second win over a top-five ranked opponent in program history.

Additionally, the win was the first win over a top-five ranked Big Ten team in school history.

The Terrapins were previously 6-2 on the season with losses to No. 2 Notre Dame and unranked Loyola (MD).

Maryland got the scoring started in the first quarter, but Michigan answered in a big way with six of the next seven goals. Michigan’s Michael Boehm scored his 17th and 18th goals of the season in the first quarter to put the Wolverines on top, 6-2, heading into the second frame.

In the second quarter, Maryland made up some ground with four goals, and the Wolverines were only able to find the back of the net once. The Michigan lead was trimmed to just one goal going into the second half.

The Wolverines stormed out of halftime with three quick goals to extend the lead back to four. Jacob Jackson netted two goals in just over a minute, and the Wolverines were right back in a comfortable position.

Boehm added his third goal of the game later in the third quarter, and it looked like Michigan’s hopes of an upset were becoming more realistic.

The Terrapins got on the board first in the fourth quarter, but Michigan put Maryland away with four straight goals. Included in those four, was Boehm’s fourth goal of the game. The junior also finished with two assists in the win.

Michigan now sits at 5-4 overall on the season and 1-1 in Big Ten play. It will head to Piscataway, New Jersey on Friday for a bout with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.