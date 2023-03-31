Michigan makes top 5 for 2024 OL Blake Frazier

Offensive lineman Blake Frazier (Austin, TX.) announced Friday night the Wolverines as one of his final five schools, along with LSU, Clemson, Florida and Texas.

A priority target in Michigan’s class of 2024 has included Michigan in his top schools.

Frazier most recently took a multi-day visit to Ann Arbor a couple of weeks back as he was able to spend quality time with offensive line coach and offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, head coach Jim Harbaugh and a handful of other major targets.

Frazier is also the son of former offensive lineman Steve Frazier, who was on the Michigan 1997 national championship team.

He is ranked as the No. 52 overall player in his class, the 7th ranked recruit in the state of Texas and the No. 4 prospect nationally at his position.