Michigan makes top 4 for class of 24 four-star RB Jordan Marshall

Ohio State, Wisconsin and Tennessee are the other schools Marshall listed in his top four.

Four-star class of 24 running back Jordan Marshall (Cincinnati, Ohio) has trimmed his choices down to four schools, with Michigan making the cut.

Marshall visited Michigan a few weeks backs and was also on campus for Michigan’s win over Michigan State on Oct. 29 and was in Columbus to witness the Wolverines’ win over the Buckeyes last November.

The 6-foot, 200-pounder has also taken numerous other visits to Columbus to see Ohio State and is coming off visits to Wisconsin and Tennessee.

