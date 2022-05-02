Michigan lineman announces transfer destination

After being a find in New England, a now-former Michigan football lineman is heading home.

The Wolverines have notoriously scoured the under-scouted region of the country, and in 2019, it brought in Connecticut native Jack Stewart, who got his start with the program on the offensive line. When that didn’t matriculate, he moved to the defensive side of the ball, but still failed to see any snaps on other side, nor on special teams.

After the season and spring ball came to an end, Stewart announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal, and on Monday, he announced he will be returning to Connecticut to play for UConn.

Despite being in the program for three years, Stewart will have three years of eligibility remaining, considering he redshirted his first year and 2020 was a free year due to COVID.

