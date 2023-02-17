Michigan, linebackers coach George Helow to mutually part ways

George Helow will depart from the Michigan football program after spending two seasons as the program’s linebackers coach. The two parties have mutually agreed to part ways.

Helow arrived at Michigan in 2021 after spending time at Maryland, Colorado State, Georgia, Florida State and Alabama.

He played a critical role in helping Michigan’s defense to a top-20 finish in 2021, alongside defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald. Helow coached and developed Josh Ross, Michael Barrett, Junior Colson, Nikhai Hill-Green and others.

In 2022, the Michigan defense was even better than it was the previous season, as Helow continued to develop Colson and Barrett.

The departure was to be expected ever since the hire of Chris Partridge became official.

—

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review’s video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram