Michigan lands commitment from Seton Hall transfer Tray Jackson

Michigan dipped into the transfer portal yet again on Friday, when Seton Hall transfer Tray Jackson committed to Michigan. Juwan Howard and the Wolverines were largely void of any production at the power forward position for most of the 2022-23 season, and Jackson can potentially fill that role.

Jackson entered the transfer portal on March 15 after three seasons with the Pirates, and he announced on Friday his commitment to the Wolverines. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 6.5 points and 2.2 rebounds in 14.7 minutes during his senior season with Seton Hall.

His stats were quite similar for his junior season with the Pirates. He scored 6.8 points and recorded 3.5 rebounds in 18.1 minutes per game. Jackson started 18 games for the Pirates in his junior campaign, but he came off the bench for Seton Hall this past season.

Jackson was a former four-star recruit from Bel Aire, Kansas, and he was the 81st ranked player in the 2019 class. He was committed to Minnesota for 39 days in 2018 before he decommitted and signed with Missouri.

Jackson spent one season with Missouri where he played 8.1 minutes per game. He then transferred to Seton Hall, where he’s spent the last three seasons.

Jackson’s shooting ability from beyond the arc is impressive, and it could serve as a big upgrade from the ‘4’ position Michigan struggled with last season. As a career 35.5 percent 3-point shooter, the 6-foot-10 forward could allow Michigan to stretch the floor.

He saw a decrease in volume in his 3-point shooting from his junior year to senior year. During his junior campaign he shot 34-86 (39.5 percent) from distance, which equated to 2.7 attempts per game.

As a senior, though, he shot 15-40 (37.5 percent), which was good for 1.4 attempts per game.

Jackson will fit in nicely with a currently depleted Michigan roster. The Wolverines needed major help at the power forward position, and Jackson could potentially fill that role.

Roster breakdown

With a lot of moving parts coming in and going out of Ann Arbor in the last few weeks, let’s take a look at what Michigan’s 2023-24 roster looks like at this point in time. G, Dug McDaniel, sophomore G, Jaelin Llewellyn, graduate student* G, Ian Burns, junior G, Joey Baker, graduate student* G, Jace Howard, junior G, Cooper Smith, junior G, Nimari Burnett, junior** F, Terrance Williams, senior F, Gregg Glenn, sophomore F, Youssef Khayat, sophomore F, Tarris Reed Jr., sophomore F, Will Tschetter, redshirt sophomore F, Jackson Selvala, graduate student* F, Tray Jackson, graduate student**

* indicates uncertainty as to whether player will be back. Llewellyn and Baker are applying for waivers, Selvala could use a Covid year. ** indicates transferring into the program.