Michigan inspiration, Dametrius “Meechie” Walker has passed away

Tragic news this morning, as Dametrius “Meechie” Walker has passed away after his battle with cancer.

Dametrius Walker was from Muskegon, Michigan. A defensive line standout for Muskegon High School, his dream was to one day play for the Michigan Wolverines. In November of 2020, Walker was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. The disease meant his dream of playing football was over.

For the last two years, he has battled the disease with chemotherapy and multiple surgeries. Despite the devastating disease, Walker held out hope. His heart and spirit drew people to him, including the Michigan football team.

Walker has been an inspiration for Michigan. After entering Hospice care, Michigan invited Walker to Ann Arbor to spend the day with the team. Before a game this season, Fox aired an incredible segment on Walker, his journey, and his day with the Wolverines.