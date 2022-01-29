5 things immediately on the to-do list for Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

John Harbaugh hasn’t formally announced whether he plans on sticking around for another year at the University of Michigan or returning to the NFL. But journalist and Michigan sports commentator John U. Bacon is saying there has at least been “some communication” with the Minnesota Vikings.

“I don’t know how big of a thing it is, but there has been some communication. I’m going to say that,” said Bacon, during an appearance on the Wolverine Digest Podcast.

Bacon reported on Monday not to count the Vikings out of the Harbaugh sweepstakes. So his recent update takes things a step further by saying there has actually been communication between the two sides.

Granted, the communication could be something as simple as a phone call to check in on the situation. So we aren’t going to speculate any further than that. But Bacon, a New York Times bestselling author, has stayed well connected with the university over the years.

The Vikings officially announced the hiring of general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on Wednesday. So naturally, the head coach search for the team is picking up steam. If Harbaugh really is available, that’s a phone call any team with a need at head coach is probably going to make.

This is the same guy that flipped a 6-10 San Francisco 49ers team into an NFC title contender in his first year with the team in 2011. Even if it’s a long shot, you have to do your due diligence.

