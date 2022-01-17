The Hamden Journal

Michigan house fire kills two and injures five, with autistic teen still missing

Michigan house fire kills two and injures five, with autistic teen still missing

Two men died and five people were injured early Monday in a fire at a multi-family dwelling in Pontiac, authorities said.

Eleven adults were in the home when the fire was reported around 2:44 a.m., Oakland County Sheriff’s Department officials said. They said the two-story home was fully engulfed in flames when deputies and firefighters arrived at the scene.

Some people jumped to safety from the second story of the home. They included a 36-year-old man who said he instructed his stepson — a 19-year-old with autism who was staying with his stepfather — to follow him out the window. The stepson refused to jump and wasn’t seen exiting the home, authorities said. They said he has not been accounted for.

A fire investigator is still working to determine the cause of the blaze.

Authorities said one of the men who died was found in a second-floor bedroom. The other was in the first-floor kitchen. Neither man has been identified.

Two people died, several more were injured and one 19-year-old with autism has not been accounted for.
AP

The injured included two men, ages 67 and 68, who were treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation. A 58-year-old man suffered a broken leg, authorities said. The other injuries were not life-threatening.

Pontiac is about 30 miles north of Detroit.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.